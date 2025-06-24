Messi turns 38: Still shining, still leading

Lionel Messi turns 38 today, and with every passing year, his legend only grows. From the streets of Rosario to the pinnacle of world football, Messi's story remains one of unmatched brilliance, perseverance and historic achievements.

Born in Rosario, Argentina, on June 24, 1987, Messi's journey from a boy battling growth hormone deficiency to becoming the most decorated footballer in history is nothing short of extraordinary. He moved to Barcelona at the age of 13, where the club supported his treatment and witnessed the rise of a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Two decades later, Messi stands with a staggering 45 trophies and a collection of records that may never be broken. From his Barcelona days, where he netted 672 goals in 778 matches and won 10 LaLiga and four Champions League titles, to his current role at Inter Miami, Messi has remained the heartbeat of every team he's graced.

At PSG, he added two Ligue 1 titles. In the United States, he's already delivered the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield for Inter Miami. As of now, he's scored 50 goals and provided 24 assists in just 62 games for the MLS side.

On the international stage, Messi has rewritten history. After years of heartbreak, he lifted the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima, and, most memorably, the 2022 FIFA World Cup -- cementing his place among Argentina's all-time greats. With 112 goals in 193 caps, he is Argentina's record scorer and still central to their plans.

His accolades are unparalleled:

A. 8 Ballon d'Ors (a record)

B. 672 goals for Barcelona (most for a single club)

C. 474 LaLiga goals and 192 assists (both all-time highs)

D. Over 800 career goals

E. Most international goals by a South American male (106)

Though his last outing -- a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras -- saw him blank on the scoresheet, Messi's impact transcends stats.

More than just goals and trophies, Messi has given the world moments of joy, disbelief and inspiration. As he celebrates another year, football fans everywhere remain grateful to witness the era of Lionel Messi.

