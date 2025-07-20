Football
Star Sports Report
Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:31 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:37 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals in 167 fewer games

Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:31 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:37 AM
Star Sports Report
Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:31 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:37 AM

Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of most non-penalty goals scored, playing 167 fewer games than his archrival.

Messi scored twice and assisted two goals in Inter Miami's 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The brace from Messi not only helped Inter Miami come back into the game after conceding early in the opening 15 minutes, but also saw the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner take his tally to 764 non-penalty goals in 1,114 career matches.

Meanwhile, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, has scored 763 non-penalty goals in 1,281 career games.

This was also Messi's sixth brace in seven games, as he leads the MLS goalscorers' chart with 18 goals this season.

Related topic:
Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Even in the last minutes, he helped any way he could'

1m ago

Messi relishes ‘exciting’ Club World Cup challenge with Miami

1m ago

Argentina coach Scaloni yet to decide whether or not to start Messi against Chile

1m ago
Lionel Messi

‘Messi breaking records every three days’

6d ago

Nations League victors Portugal toast Ronaldo's 'winner mentality'

1m ago
|রাজনীতি

প্রশাসনের বিভিন্ন জায়গায় স্বৈরাচারের দোসররা আছে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

সকালে চট্টগ্রামে জুলাই শহীদ পরিবারের সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ শেষে তিনি এ মন্তব্য করেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে তিন দিন কারফিউর পর আবার ১৪৪ ধারা জারি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে