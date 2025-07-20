Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals in 167 fewer games

Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of most non-penalty goals scored, playing 167 fewer games than his archrival.

Messi scored twice and assisted two goals in Inter Miami's 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

The brace from Messi not only helped Inter Miami come back into the game after conceding early in the opening 15 minutes, but also saw the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner take his tally to 764 non-penalty goals in 1,114 career matches.

Meanwhile, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, has scored 763 non-penalty goals in 1,281 career games.

This was also Messi's sixth brace in seven games, as he leads the MLS goalscorers' chart with 18 goals this season.