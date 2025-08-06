Divya misses ‘Messi moment’, vows to recreate with the next trophy

Hours after winning the FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi – a victory that not only made her champion but also sealed her Grandmaster title and earned her a place in the Women's Candidates event – the 18-year-old Divya Deshmukh was too tired to pose.

Yet, she knew exactly how she wanted to celebrate: by recreating Lionel Messi's iconic picture of cuddling the FIFA World Cup trophy in bed.

"I saw this picture long ago from Messi," Divya told The Indian Express during an interview. "So yeah, it was definitely inspired by Messi. I also wanted to click one while I was sleeping next to the trophy. But unfortunately, I was so tired, I just fell asleep."

Reminded that the trophy is hers to keep, she laughed: "I'm thinking maybe I'll do it with the next trophy."

Since that triumph in Batumi, Divya's life has changed in ways she's still trying to comprehend. Her phone hasn't stopped buzzing, union ministers and chief ministers have video-called her, and she's been invited to meet the sports minister in Delhi. "There were too many messages," she admitted. "I still haven't gotten back to most of them. I'm just one person. But I'm so grateful for all of it."

Her homecoming in Nagpur was proof of how quickly she has become a household name. Thousands turned up to greet her, children chanting her name as her open-top vehicle made its way through the streets. "When I landed and saw that crowd, especially so many kids, it felt very special," she said.

But fame has also meant fatigue. Divya is still juggling endless felicitation events, media appearances, and streams of well-wishers at home. "I'm still as tired as I was in Batumi," she said with a smile.

Even amid the celebrations, Divya has kept her focus on those who shaped her journey.

At the Nagpur event, she held up a framed photo of her late coach Rahul Joshi and dedicated her Grandmaster title to him. "He was the guiding force since I was too small to understand chess," she said. Joshi had predicted she would be a GM by 14 or 15 and even made her sign a paper declaring it. "If he was here today, he would have been very happy."

From her earliest age-group tournaments, Divya says she developed the qualities that define her today. "Those events taught me how to handle pressure. I learned to never agree to draws, to always aim for gold. That fighting spirit has helped me the most," she said.

Her victory in Batumi was also a landmark for Indian chess. The final saw her face compatriot Koneru Humpy, ensuring the title would stay in India. "When I knew Humpy was my opponent, I was happy for Indian chess," Divya said. "It's inspiring for young girls to see. In the last few years, Indian chess has risen tremendously. Thanks to players like Gukesh, Pragg, Arjun, and Nihal, we've proven we're here to stay."

From idolising Messi's celebration to becoming India's newest chess star, Divya's rise has been swift and stunning. For now, though, she's simply taking it all in - trophies, roadshows, and the overwhelming joy of knowing the world is watching.

