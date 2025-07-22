Celebration of supremacy in frames

In pictures
Jubilant scenes unfolded at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Monday as Bangladesh players celebrated their emphatic 4-0 victory over Nepal in the final match of the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship. The spotlight belonged to Mosammat Sagorika, who delivered a stunning quadruple, powering the home side to yet another South Asian title. From heartfelt embraces to triumphant roars, the celebrations captured the unity and hunger that define this young team. With this latest win, Bangladesh reaffirmed their dominance in regional women's age-group football—having now clinched seven out of 13 titles since 2017. The images reflect not just a victory, but a proud continuation of a legacy in the making.
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED 
 

 

Related topic:
SAFF Under-20 Women's championshipfootballBangladesh womens football team
