Women ‘make it happen’ with skill and tenacity

Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun stated that clinching back-to-back titles at the SAFF Women's Championship is evidence of their consistent good performance over the last two years.

In 2022, when the women in red and green earned their maiden title, many skeptics had credited luck for the success. However, beating hosts Nepal 2-1 yesterday and securing the SAFF Women's Championship title again proves that their triumph is no accident, especially after having broken the dominance of subcontinental powerhouses India and Nepal.

"The countrymen were eagerly waiting for the trophy, and the girls have proved that they can play good football because no one can say that we won the maiden trophy by chance. The girls deserved the trophy, and they achieved it," Sabina said in a video message sent by Bangladesh Football Federation.

The 30-year-old captain expressed her delight in defending the title. "I really feel good because we were able to keep the honour of the countrymen intact, and that is a big satisfaction for us. The journey has been very hard because the team comprises young players who also played in front of full-house crowds," she added.

Vice-captain Maria Manda said the girls are "dedicating this trophy to the countrymen", while Maria's midfield partner Monica Chakma revisited how their confidence grew following a 1-1 draw against Pakistan. It was Monica who voiced concerns that head coach Peter Butler favoured senior players, prompting the English coach to field more experienced players.

"We were confident that we could win the match because we progressed match by match to come to this stage. Before the final, we discussed that we would play our hearts out," Monica explained.

"We never gave up, despite Nepal levelling the margin, because there was ample time on our hands. We kept our cool and restored the lead."

For match-winning scorer Ritu Porna Chakma -- adjudged the tournament's most valuable player -- winning the championship was a "dream come true".

"I really feel good… Our target was to play in the final, and we will now be returning home with the trophy," Ritu said, thanking her family and the supporters for their encouragement.

Forward Tohura Khatun also celebrated the victory, as she was instrumental in the team's success.

"I squandered a chance at the beginning but never thought that we would not win the final," Tohura noted, acknowledging Nepal's strong performance.

"The strike from Ritu was a lifetime goal, but Nepal did not give up as they fought till the last minute. Monica's strike was also excellent, and I want to thank everyone for praying for us," said Tohura, who netted five goals, including a hat-trick, in four matches.

Ritu was optimistic about a victory, but not quite after just striking the winning shot far from the left.

"I never thought that my cross would go into the back of the net, but my mind was telling me that we would be champions, and we are happy to make it happen."

The triumph of Sabina, Maria, Monica, Ritu and teammates reflect their hard work and unity, establishing them as a rising force in South Asian football, and inspiring pride among their countrymen as the golden girls continue to dazzle.

