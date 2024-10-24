Bangladesh to face Bhutan in SAFF Women’s C’ship semi

Bhutan thrashed Maldives 13-0 in their final group-stage match in Kathmandu today to set up a semifinal clash against Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship 2024.

Pema Choden and Deki Lhazom scored hat-tricks while Galey Wangmo and Thering Lhaden netted braces and Dickie Yangdom, Dema Namgyel and Sonam Choden scored one goal each for Bhutan against a helpless Maldives team.

Despite the commanding victory, Bhutan finished second in Group B, behind Nepal who defeated Sri Lanka 6-0 on the same day.

Bangladesh, the defending champions, will now face Bhutan in the semifinal at the Dasarath Rangasala in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.

Earlier, Bangladesh drew 1-1 against Pakistan and then defeated five-time champions India 3-1 to top Group A.