Sabina uncertainty for Bangladesh before Bhutan semi

Bangladesh could be without captain Sabina Khatun for their semifinal clash of the SAFF Women's Championship against Bhutan in Kathmandu today but coach Peter Butler said he has alternates ready in attack to replace the veteran forward.

The defending champions stormed into the semifinals with a 3-1 win against India after having labored to a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their opening match. Sabina, the top-scorer and best player of Bangladesh's triumphant campaign two years ago, was largely ineffective in both matches, playing in deeper role than she is used to playing.

Having been taken off in the second half of the match against India, Sabina drew controversy over a post from her Facebook account, which she soon replaced with an apology post.

She had also spoke to media about 'taking blessings' from former coach Golam Rabbani Choton, which the current coach apparently did not take too kindly.

The 30-year-old forward did not train with the team yesterday, with coach Butler saying he has 'Plan B in place'.

"Sabina is a bit sick, has a bit of fever. I haven't spoken to her. I just wished her birthday yesterday and I haven't seen her since," the Englishman said after the team's training session at the Army Headquarters Ground.

"If she's sick and has a fever, she might struggle. I'll have her rechecked tomorrow. But I've got Munki (Akter), Monika (Chakma), (Mosammat) Sagorika – I've got attacking options," Butler added.

Midfielder Maria Manda, however, claimed that Sabina just didn't turn up for training but will be available for the game on Sunday.

With or without Sabina, the Bangladesh coach is keeping his charges focused against an 'improved' Bhutan side.

Although the women in red and green beat Bhutan 8-0 in last edition's semifinals, and registered 5-1 and 4-2 wins against the same opposition in Thimphu earlier this year, the Bhutan team have shown much more resolute display during the current campaign, having scored 17 goals and conceding just a single goal in three matches.

Butler is wary of the threat of allowing any complacency against the Himalayan side.

"It won't be as easy as people expect it to be," the former West Ham United player said. "They have improved, so we have got to show them respect, and keep our feet on the ground.

"I think it's really important for us to keep switched on, to be motivated. If we do take anything for granted, I think it will be a reason for that (downfall)."

The match will kick off at 1:45pm Bangladesh time at the Dasharath Stadium before the second semifinal between India and Nepal at 6:45pm.