Bangladesh women retain SAFF glory

Bangladesh retained the title of SAFF Women's Championship with a 2-1 win against Nepal in an entertaining final at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu today.

Monika Chakma and Ritu Porna Chakma scored the two goals in the second half, either side of Amisha Kari's equaliser as Peter Butler's charges retained their title that they had first won in the last edition at the same venue and against the same opposition.

It wasn't the comfortable 3-1 win for the women in red and green from two years ago as the desperate Nepal team put on a brave defensive display, Bangladesh were on a different level and notched a well-deserved victory.

Monika Chakma broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, poking home post the Nepal goalkeeper Anjila Subba after a throughball from Sabina Khatun found its way through to her despite a small deflection off a Nepalese defender.

Amisha Karki equalised four minutes later, threading the ball past Bangladesh goalie Rupna Chakma after the ball had somehow evaded two Bangladesh defenders,

However, Ritu Porna made sure there was no upset on the cards in the 81st minute with a goalbound corss that the Nepal goalkeeper could only parry into her own net.