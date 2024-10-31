SAFF championship: President, chief adviser congratulate Bangladesh women’s team

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus congratulated the Bangladesh national women's football team for winning the SAFF Championship title in Nepal yesterday.

In a message, the president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaches, and all those involved with the Bangladesh women's football team.

He expressed optimism that this remarkable achievement will significantly contribute to the growth and development of football in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Yunus in a statement said, "I am proud of you. The whole nation is proud of you. Congratulations to all the players who brought us this glory."

Bangladesh's women's football team made history yesterday, securing their second consecutive South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship title with a 2-1 victory over host nation Nepal at Kathmandu's Dashrath Rangasala Stadium.

In a repeat of their 2022 triumph, Bangladesh once again defeated Nepal in the final, cementing their unbeaten streak in the seven-nation tournament.