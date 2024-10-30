Open-top bus to welcome SAFF Women's C'ship winners

An open-top bus is being readied to welcome the Bangladesh women's football team, which retained the SAFF Women's Championship title with a 2-1 win over hosts Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal, today.

It was an unprecedented triumph, as even the men's team had never won the title twice, let alone defended it after winning it in 2003.

Last time, Sanjida Akter wrote a post on her Facebook page requesting to arrange for an open-top bus to carry the winning squad from the airport to the Bangladesh Football Federation after which former state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel instructed BRTC to arrange such a bus to welcome the champions and to help them celebrate the historic win.

"It has been a global norm that the champions team are welcomed with an open-top bus and it has been a symbol of showing love towards the champions," said newly elected vice president Fahad Karim after the final.

The newly elected executive committee led by Tabith Awal started taking the necessary steps on Tuesday and they today communicated with BRTC to arrange for the bus.

"We will be branding the open-top bus and everything is expected to be completed before the arrival of the winning team tomorrow," said Fahad.

Bangladesh women's football team is scheduled to land at the Shahjalal International Airport at 2:15 pm tomorrow.