Bangladesh forward Mst Sagorika and midfielder Munki Akhter share a light-hearted moment during a swimming and light gym session yesterday. Fresh from a 3-2 win over Nepal in their second match, the Bangladesh women's team take on Bhutan today at 3pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in their third SAFF U-20 Championship clash. The hosts had earlier launched their campaign in style with a 9-0 win against Sri Lanka. PHOTO: BFF