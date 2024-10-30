Football
Star Sports Desk
Wed Oct 30, 2024 03:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 03:24 PM

Football

When is the SAFF final and where to watch it?

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun and her Nepalese counterpart Anjila Tumbapo Subba pose for a photograph with the SAFF Women’s Championship trophy at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Tuesday as they gear up for today’s grand finale. Bangladesh, the defending champions, will want to repeat their final victory against the same opposition at the same venue two years ago while the hosts will look to end their final jinx with a first-ever title. Photo: SAFF

Bangladesh will take on hosts Nepal in the final of SAFF Women's Championship at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu today. 

The match will kick off at 6:45pm Bangladesh time.

This is the third time Bangladesh will play in the final in its seven editions, having won the trophy last time around at the same venue two years ago, beating the same opposition.

Nepal, on the other hand, have played the final five times but are yet to win the title.

Where to watch the match:

The match will not be telecast in any TV channel in Bangladesh. Though it will be aired in Nepal by Kantipur Max HD TV.

Viewers from Bangladesh can watch the match live on the TV's Youtube channel, in the following link: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTLU9Bc_fNM

