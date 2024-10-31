Football
Star Sports Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 02:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 02:59 PM

Football

Champions arrive home

Star Sports Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 02:50 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 02:59 PM
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh Women's football team, winners of the 2024 edition of the SAFF Women's Championship, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the afternoon today. 

The women in red and green beat Nepal 2-1 in the final of the tournament at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday.

The squad led by captain Sabina Khatun will take part in a press briefing outside the airport before boarding on an open-top bus to kickstart the victory parade enroute the Bangladesh Football Federation. 

Bus route: Airport-Expressway-FDC-Shat Rastar Mor-Mogbazar Flyover-Kakrail-Paltan-Nottredame College-Shapla Chottor-BFF

Comments

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

তারেক রহমানের বিরুদ্ধে রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহ মামলা খারিজ

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার বিচারপতি এ কে এম আসাদুজ্জামান ও বিচারপতি সৈয়দ এনায়েত হোসেনের সমন্বয়ে গঠিত হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ এ রায় দেন।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফলোঅনে পড়েও চা-বিরতির আগে ৪ উইকেট নেই

১৯ মিনিট আগে