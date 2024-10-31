Champions arrive home

Bangladesh Women's football team, winners of the 2024 edition of the SAFF Women's Championship, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the afternoon today.

The women in red and green beat Nepal 2-1 in the final of the tournament at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday.

The squad led by captain Sabina Khatun will take part in a press briefing outside the airport before boarding on an open-top bus to kickstart the victory parade enroute the Bangladesh Football Federation.

Bus route: Airport-Expressway-FDC-Shat Rastar Mor-Mogbazar Flyover-Kakrail-Paltan-Nottredame College-Shapla Chottor-BFF