Bangladesh women cement SAFF supremacy

Beat Nepal 2-1 in final

Monika Chakma and Ritu Porna Chakma scored a goal apiece as Bangladesh silenced a capacity crowd at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu yesterday with a 2-1 win against Nepal in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship, retaining the title they had first won two years ago at the same venue.

Although the final this time around was a much more competitive affair compared to the 3-1 win against the hosts under former coach Golam Rabbani Choton in 2022, it was a well-deserved one for Peter Butler's charges who went from strength to strength following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their first match of the campaign.

The victory also cemented Bangladesh's dominance in the tournament, which used to be a monopoly for India who won the first five editions.

While Bangladesh will be looking to build on the regional success for glories outside the South Asian region, the Nepal team will be left ruing about what could have been as they've lost all six finals in this tournament's history and suffered a 12th defeat in as many final appearances in age-group and senior women's football.

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler, who announced his resignation after the final, made one change from the semifinal victory against Bhutan, bringing in Shamsunnahar Jr in the right side of a three-pronged attack, replacing Mosammat Sagorika.

There were nine players from the starting eleven that had made history two years ago in that momentous final, and they dominated with stunning attacking displays against a defensive-minded Nepal team.

The women in red and green could have taken a second-minute lead when Tohura Khatun, who scored five goals in the competition, struck the crossbar from the edge of the box after a miscued goal-kick fell to her.

Nepal, egged on by a boisterous crowd, had their moment eight minutes later when Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma, later adjudged the best goalkeeper just like the previous edition, failed to gather a cross, with Amisha Karki shooting the loose ball against the crossbar.

Monika then blasted the ball over the Nepal goal following a fumble from goalkeeper Anjali Subba in the 35th minute, but the masterful midfielder made amends seven minutes after the restart, poking the ball past the Nepal goalkeeper after a throughball from captain Sabina Khatun found its way through to her despite a small deflection off a Nepal defender.

Nepal, who adhered to a counterattacking style with Sabitra Bhandari the target player up front, hit back four minutes later. The method paid dividends as the goal came from a swift counter when Amisha threaded the ball past an advancing Rupna as Bangladesh's high-line defence was caught off-guard.

Unfazed by the massive partisan crowd, Bangladesh continued their marauding attacks, with Maria Manda's fine effort from outside the box kept out by a brilliant acrobatic save from Anjila in the 67th minute.

Shamsunnahar Jr had a glorious chance to give Bangladesh the lead again 10 minutes later from a brilliant cross from Ritu Porna but failed to guide the ball home. Ritu Porna, later adjudged the player of the tournament, took matters into her own hands in the 81st minute when her cross was parried into the Nepal net by goalkeeper Anjila.

Butler's charges negotiated the rest of the time with ease as the final whistle sent the Bangladesh players and officials, a handful of Bangladeshi fans at the venue and millions back home into ecstasy.