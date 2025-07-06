Football
Sun Jul 6, 2025 02:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 02:48 PM

BFF to felicitate women’s team at 2:30 in the night!

Star Sports Report
Bangladesh women's football team
Bangladesh women's football team. Photo: AFC

After topping their group and securing a spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the very first time, the Bangladesh women's football team is set to return to the country at midnight today and the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has made the bizarre decision of hosting a felicitation programme for the team at 2:30 in the night.

As per the BFF, the Bangladesh team will board a flight from Yangon, Myanmar, at 7:00 PM Bangladesh time, which will land in Bangkok at 9:00 PM. From there, they will board a Dhaka-bound flight at 11:50 PM and are scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:25 AM.

The players will have no chance to rest, as they will then be taken to the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre for a grand event.

BFF president Tabith Awal has announced that he will hand over the cash reward of Tk 1.5 crores to the team, which had been promised to them by the federation for winning the SAFF Women's Championship in 2024.

According to sources, the reason behind the bizarre timing of the event is that star players Ritu Porna Chakma and Monika Chakma are set to leave for Bhutan on Monday morning to join their respective clubs in the Bhutanese league.

Earlier, Bangladesh thrashed Bahrain 7-0 and then defeated hosts Myanmar 2-1 to book a place in next year's Women's Asian Cup, set to take place in Australia. In their final group-stage match, they handed Turkmenistan a 7-0 defeat to end the qualifiers campaign undefeated.

footballBFFBangladesh Women's Football Teamafc women's asian cup 2026
