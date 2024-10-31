Chief Adviser congratulates Sabina and Co on SAFF success

Chief adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus yesterday congratulated Sabina and Co following their achievement in Kathmandu where they beat Nepal 2-1 in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship.

"This is a big achievement for our women's football team," the chief adviser was quoted as saying in a press release.

"I am proud of you all. The entire nation is proud. Congratulations to the players who brought the nation pride," the statement read.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud also congratulated the national team on the occasion, promising them a better future.

"It is frustrating how the Bangladesh women's football team have been deprived despite having so many achievements. I will discuss with the new [Bangladesh Football Federation] BFF leadership on how to look after them," Mahmud said in a Facebook post yesterday.

BFF saw a change in leadership in their latest election as Tabith Awal was voted as the new president of the board, replacing Kazi Salahuddin who has been in charge from 2008-2024.