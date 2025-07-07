Better ground, food, and gym needed: Bangladesh captain Afeida

After Bangladesh's historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, national team captain Afeida Khandokar has urged for improved facilities, including proper nutrition and training facilities, to prepare for bigger targets.

"There are still six months left before the final round of the Women's Asian Cup, and we will be trying to qualify for the Olympics," Afeida told reporters at the BFF House on Monday. "Our first target is to qualify for the next Olympics, and then we will think about the FIFA Women's World Cup."

Bangladesh secured their maiden berth in the continental tournament by emerging unbeaten champions in Group C of the qualifiers in Yangon, beating higher-ranked sides Myanmar and Bahrain, and finishing with a 7-0 win over Turkmenistan. They now join the 12-team final round, scheduled for March next year in Australia.

At a midnight reception organised by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre to honour the returning team, BFF President Tabith Awal promised full support for "Mission Australia" but did not provide specific details.

Afeida, however, clearly outlined the players' expectations.

"Sir [Tabith Awal] already said that there would be no shortage of things. But we need better facilities such as a proper ground, nutritious food, and a well-equipped gym," she said. "We also want more friendly matches against strong teams if we are to produce good results in the Asian Cup final round."

The Satkhira native added that their success in Myanmar was the result of long-term effort and discipline. She also highlighted the importance of domestic competitions in sustaining player development.

"If the women's football league takes place regularly, it will benefit players across the country, not just the national team," she said. "So our request to the federation is to organise the women's league consistently."