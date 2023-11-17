Cricket
Cricket

Wahab Riaz named Pakistan's chief selector

Photo: AFP

 Former fast bowler Wahab Riaz was appointed as Pakistan's chief selector on Friday, after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down last month following allegations of a conflict of interests.

Former captain Inzamam resigned after Pakistani media reported one of his co-directors in a UK-based company was managing director of an agency representing leading Pakistani cricketers.

He quit during Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign in which they exited at the group stage after finishing fifth in the standings.

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel stepped down on Monday and batsman Babar Azam resigned as captain on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Riaz, who played 27 tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODI) for Pakistan, retired as a player in August.

Related topic:
Wahab RiazPCB
