Former Pakistan captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Saeed Ahmed breathed his last on Wednesday, 20 March at the age of 86 in Lahore after a period of brief illness.

Ahmed played 41 Test matches for Pakistan between 1958 and 1973, aggregating 2991 runs at an average of 40.41. He scored five centuries through the course of his career, three of which came against India.

He made his debut at the age of 20 against West Indies, the same game where Hanif Mohammad played a marathon knock of 337 while lasting 970 minutes on the pitch.

During the innings, Ahmed stitched a 154-run stand with Mohammad for the third wicket, scoring a half-century (65) on debut.

He also replaced Hanif Mohammed as captain of the team for a brief period of three Tests against England in 1969, all of which were drawn.

Ahmed was also a handy off-spinner, accounting for 22 wickets through his career.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences on the passing of Saeed Ahmed, highlighting his dedication and service to Pakistan cricket.

"The PCB is saddened over the demise of one of our former Test captain and expresses deep condolences to the family of Saeed Ahmed," Naqvi said. "He served Pakistan with all his heart and the PCB honours his record and services for the Test team."