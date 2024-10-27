Rizwan named new Pakistan white-ball captain

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, selection committee members Aqib Javed and Azhar Ali, along with Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha's in a press conference in Lahore. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Pakistan have named their new white-ball captain, who will lead the teams in their upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

Earlier on Sunday, 27 October, Pakistan announced squads for their limited-overs tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, which will take place in November.

They have now announced Mohammad Rizwan as their new skipper for the upcoming series with Salman Ali Agha acting as vice-captain.

Rizwan will take over from Babar Azam, who stepped down from the position at the beginning of this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also awarded the men's central contracts for 2024-25 to 25 cricketers, which have been effective since 1 July 2024.

Five players have been offered the contract for the first time – Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan have been placed in Category D.

List of centrally contracted players:

Category A: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Category B: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan

Category D: Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Usman Khan