Afridi, PCB chief shake hands after ‘fake quote’ controversy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Shaheen Afridi and both have reached an uneasy truce after the bowler was left incensed following PCB attributing fake quotes to him in the statement announcing Shaheen's dismissal and Babar Azam's reappointment as the white-ball captain.

The statement PCB put out on their website contained quotes from Shaheen, ostensibly offering Babar, the incoming captain, his full support and stating it was an honour to lead Pakistan. But Shaheen had neither said any such thing nor approved the use of that quote.

Shaheen and Naqvi met yesterday at the Pakistan team's training camp in Kakul. According to cricket website ESPNcricinfo, while Shaheen still feels his concerns have not been addressed appropriately, the player was willing to put the saga behind him and move on.

ESPNcricinfo also said that the PCB acknowledged to the player that an internal error had been made on the board's part about the quotes. Though Afridi continues to feel the manner of his sacking was neither fair nor transparent, it is understood relations with Babar - a long-time close friend of Afridi's - remain strong.

Meanwhile, the PCB also released a statement saying the chairman met the players "to gather firsthand insights into the training camp."

"The chairman also took the opportunity to interact with the players, personally commending them for their dedication and active participation in the camp. He expressed satisfaction over the players' enthusiasm and commitment towards enhancing their fitness levels," the PCB statement read.