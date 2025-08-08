Cricket
Pakistan's Haider Ali arrested in UK on rape charges, suspended by PCB

Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Batsman Haider Ali is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police after he was arrested following an incident during the Pakistan A team's tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

When contacted by Reuters about the criminal investigation into Ali, the Greater Manchester Police said in an email: "After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man.

"It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester.

"The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended for the duration of the criminal investigation.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course," the PCB said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."

Ali has represented Pakistan in 35 Twenty20 internationals since making his debut in 2020 as well as two one-day Internationals.

