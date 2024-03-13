Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand T20 series

Pakistan's cricket board on Wednesday released an itinerary for New Zealand's five-match Twenty20 international tour next month, as both sides prepare for the World Cup in June.

The Black Caps will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 and play three matches in Rawalpindi on April 18, 20 and 21, with the last two scheduled for Lahore on April 25 and 27.

"We hope to have a competitive series which is a key part of our build-up for the World Cup," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director of international cricket Usman Wahla.

Pakistan will also play two T20Is in Ireland and four in England in May, before flying to the international mega-event co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

The touring New Zealanders will be without key players in Pakistan, including Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson as all will be featuring in the Indian Premier League.

The PCB said their squad for the series will be announced soon.

Schedule:

April 18: First T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20: Second T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21: Third T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25: Fourth T20I, Lahore

April 27: Fifth T20I, Lahore