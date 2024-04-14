Mustafizur set for IPL homecoming in Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to return to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today.

Mustafizur played for MI in the 2018 edition of the IPL, where he claimed seven wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.36.

Compared to his stint in Mumbai, the left-arm pacer has already enjoyed more success with CSK, having claimed nine wickets in just four games and is currently third in the wicket-taker's list in IPL 2024.

Mustafizur has been really effective on the slower surfaces of CSK's home ground of MA Chidambaram, having claimed eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in just three games in Chennai.

In his only away game thus far, Mustafizur leaked 47 runs for one wicket against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi.

The Wankhede Stadium is known for producing high-scoring games and it would certainly be a challenge for the Bangladesh pacer if he plays today.

However, as CSK's other overseas fast bowler Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is out with a niggle, they are likely to keep their faith in Musttafizur for what many term as the 'El-Classico' of IPL.

CSK and MI are the two most successful teams in IPL history with five title wins each.

CSK are currently third in the points-table with three wins in five matches while MI, who had started their campaign with three consecutive losses, have won their last two games to climb to seventh position in the 10-team table.