Mustafizur in action against LSG in Lucknow

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been named in the playing eleven for Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) away match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) today.

CSK lost the toss and were sent to bat first by LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

This will be Mustafizur's sixth match this season, who is currently fourth in the tournament's wicket-takers' list with 10 wickets.

CSK are currently third in the points-table with four wins in six matches and they are fresh off a 20-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mustafizur had an underwhelming outing against MI, going for 55 runs in his four overs for one wicket. But the left-arm pacer bowled well against the well-set Rohit Sharma in the 19th over of Mumbai's chase, which more or less sealed CSK's win.

CSK have made two changes, with Moeen Ali coming in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar in place of Shardul Thakur.

LSG, on the other hand, who are fifth in the table with three wins and as many losses, made just one change, dropping Shamar Joseph in favour of Matt Henry.