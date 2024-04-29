Fizz takes two as Chennai beat Hyderabad 

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets and remained economical as his side, Chennai Super Kings, beat Sunriser Hyderabad by 78 runs in the Indian Premier League at the Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The left-arm pacer returned two wickets for 19 runs from 2.5 overs to help Chennai bundle out Hyderabad for 134 – their lowest total of the ongoing season so far. Mustafizur has now taken his tally to 14 wickets – the tournament's joint-most with Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah – and will have one more game to add to his tally against Punjab Kings on Wednesday in Chennai before he returns back to Bangladesh for national duty.

Chennai pacers had a field day as the pace unit accounted for nine of the 10 wickets the five-time winners took. Tushar Deshpande starred with four wickets, Matheesha Patirana scalped two, while Shardul Thakur picked up one to help Rituraj Gaikwad's side to their fifth win, propelling them back into the top four.

Earlier, Chennai posted 212 for three, courtesy of Gaikwad's 54-ball 98 laced with 20 fours and three sixes and his key partnerships including a 107-run second-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell, who hit 52 off 32 balls, and Shivab Dube (39 off 20).