Shanto all for managing expectations

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto articulated his thoughts pretty well regarding many of the issues that have piled up between the Sri Lanka series and the upcoming Zimbabwe series.

Still busy playing the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with Abahani, Shanto was able to cope well during a one-on-one meeting with Tamim Iqbal on Monday, before addressing the media with much more clarity on the issue on Tuesday. For now, he seems to be laying the groundwork for managing expectations.

Expectations come in many forms in Bangladesh cricket: expectations from the team as well as expectations from individuals while camaraderie between players is expected to be of utmost level and even the slightest of disharmonies is acutely pointed out.

However, results have not managed to meet expectations for so long in major tournaments that Shanto had to urge everyone to keep their World Cup expectations in check. More often than not, Bangladesh have crumbled under weight of expectations, so he went against the grain and said something unpopular which gives an idea on how he is taking on the reigns of captaincy.

"Every year we see before World Cups that there is much being discussed regarding expectations. I will request you that it's not necessary to have much expectations. Everyone can hold on to it in their minds. You all know what Bangladesh team wants and us cricketers know how far we want to take the team. Everyone wants us to do something big but when there is too much focus on these things, I don't like it on a personal level. What I can say is that the team will give hundred percent," Shanto told the media in an event where he was promoting a ceramic brand.

The all-format-skipper backed Mustafizur Rahman, too, following speculations regarding the pacer's commitment for the national team compared to that in the IPL.

"When Mustafizur plays for Bangladesh, he has extra motivation. Obviously he has commitment [for IPL] and he is showing it there. When he plays for Bangladesh, before every delivery he is thinking of how to help his side," Shanto opined.

The talk he held with Tamim was tricky business. The left-handed opener has not played for the national team since September last year and his international future remains unclear. The situation, however, has changed slightly following Shanto's discussion with Tamim. The message from Shanto may have been loud and clear when asked if Tamim may come in for the Zimbabwe series.

"I am not thinking in that regard [Zimbabwe T20s]. Bangladesh team is nicely settled. What I believe is that for quite a few days Tamim bhai has been playing domestic cricket and there have been fitness issues which he discussed with me. So not thinking in that line. But if the team needs someone, I am prepared to call on anyone at any moment," he said.

The message to Tamim would have been concrete too, that the ball is in his court.

"Obviously what I would want is that if he is fit, despite retiring from T20s, we would be happy if he returns to any of the formats. So that's a wish. But first of all, he has to want it and then the rest of the process comes. But as a captain I discussed my wants and needs with him," Shanto concluded.

Given how the ODI World Cup went, it would be key how Shanto manages his troops with similar solidity in the build up to the T20I World Cup.