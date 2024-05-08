Shakib, Soumya, Mustafizur return for last two T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman were called up for the last two Twenty20 Internationals against Zimbabwe, which will be played in Mirpur on May 10 and 12.

Those three key players were not included for the first three matches of the series in Chattogram, all of three won by Bangladesh.

Shakib had asked for not being included in the Chattogram phase of the five-match series to play in the Dhaka Premier League while Soumya Sarkar was still recovering from an injury. Mustafizur Rahman returned from IPL on May 2 and was rested for the first three matches.

To make way for these three star players, batters Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain and pace-bowler Shoriful Islam made way.

Neither Emon nor Afif were picked in any of the three matches in Chattogram. Shoriful, meanwhile, played in the first two matches and took a single wicket.

According to a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Shoriful has been rested while the other two omitted from the squad.

Squad for the last two matches:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.