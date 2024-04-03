Tamim hits fourth half-century in DPL

Prime Bank Cricket Club opener Tamim Iqbal notched his fourth half-century of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, helping his side to a four-wicket win over Partex Sporting Club at BKSP Ground-4 on Wednesday.

Tamim put away five fours in a gritty 100-ball 74 -- his 69th List A half-century -- while Mohammad Mithun scored a 66-ball 51 to help Prime Bank chase down Partex's 208-run total with eight balls remaining.

Having opted to field first, three wickets apiece from Prime Bank off-spinner Shiekh Mahedi Hasan and pacer Rubel Hossain helped restrict Partex to 208 for nine.

Prime Bank's reply saw Tamim play a steady hand from one end as his side were in a spot of bother having lost three wickets under 100. But a 70-run stand between Tamim and Mithun helped their side motor to the target. The duo, however, left the job undone, leaving Prime Bank five down for 176. Veteran Alok Kapali and seamer Ashiqur Zaman scored 15 and 10 respectively to finish the job in the 49th over.

At Ground-4 in BKSP, Shykat Ali's 106-ball 93, and 40 each from Nurul Hasan Sohan and Ziaur Rahman proved to be decisive as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Legends of Rupganj by 60 runs.

Batting first, Shiekh Jamal posted 247 for nine and had Tipu Sultan and Saif Hassan take three wickets each to bundle out Legends of Rupganj for 187.

Meanwhile, the pacer-friendly conditions at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah saw left-arm pacer Ruyel Miah take a fifer to set up a nine-wicket win for

Gazi Group Cricketers against Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy.

Ruyel's five-wicket haul spearheaded the demolition of Gazi Tyres, who were bundled out for 84 in 25.4 overs which Gazi Group chased down in 19.3 overs.