Tigers rely on veterans’ experience in ‘difficult times’

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the mix of youth and experience was important to the team and, in particular, he hoped Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan's experience would guide them during the difficult stages of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The buildup to the main event has not exactly gone according to the Tigers' wishes, especially after back-to-back defeats to USA saw them lose the T20I series in Houston. The World Cup warm-up fixture against USA on Tuesday was cancelled due to weather conditions, leaving Bangladesh with only a warm-up game against India to get ready for the event proper.

Shanto had been appointed captain across all three formats in February this year and his only experience of leading the side in a World Cup game had come in the ODI World Cup last year, when he took the reins against Sri Lanka in Shakib Al Hasan's absence.

Shanto's captaincy, too, will be in focus this World Cup and he hoped that Shakib and Mahmudullah will guide the side with their experience.

"Having such experienced cricketers on the team is a big plus point, especially for those playing in their first World Cup," Shanto was quoted in a Bangladesh Cricket Board interview published on Tuesday.

"There's a lot to learn from them. They also have leadership experience, and they will help me during difficult times. Whenever I need something, they come forward. Hopefully, the World Cup will not be an exception," he added.

The Tigers have quite a number of stars who may not be considered veterans but have nonetheless been in the national fold for a long time. Players such as Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have become senior stars themselves, and Towhid Hridoy and skipper Shanto are not far off, while the likes of opener Tanzid Tamim, keeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik, and spinners Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam are yet to play in a global event.

In terms of performances, Shanto wanted the players to contribute. His special wish was for Shakib to share his experience.

"If you are talking of something different altogether [in terms of expecting something from a squad member] I would like Shakib bhai to share his experience with everyone. The experiences he gathered over the last few years is something that can help the younger players and it is something that he has been doing as well," he said.

Shakib, who has led the side in the last two World Cups and is the only player other than India's Rohit Sharma to have featured in all editions of the T20 World Cups, will have a role to play to guide Bangladesh's newest World Cup captain, who said that big dreams, even if they do not divulge them, have to be there.

"When we go to play in a big tournament, we must go with big dreams.

"Our bonding is very good and we understand each other very well. That's very important and the mix of senior and junior players is very good," Shanto added.

Bangladesh's first World Cup game is a hugely crucial one to their chances of making the Super Eight of the tournament. In facing Sri Lanka, tempers will flare, and nerves will be tested, and the two veterans will have a part to play in helping the youngsters.