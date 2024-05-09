We get less credit when we win against small teams: Taskin 

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed said his side does not get enough credit for winning matches when they beat ''small'' sides.

The Tigers have come under criticism about the lacklustre cricket they've played so far in the ongoing five-match series against Zimbabwe that is being touted as a means to ramp up preparation for the T20 World Cup next month.

The scrutiny has intensified further owing to the quality of the opposition the Tigers are facing. Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup after losing their qualifier against Uganda and as things stand, at least on paper, are a much inferior side compared to Bangladesh.

Despite the status quo and the fact that Bangladesh have already won the series 3-0, the home side are yet to dish out a dominating and convincing all-round performance that would spark confidence going into the major tournament.

"If we lose a match [against Zimbabwe], the narrative will be different. People will say that we lost to a side like Zimbabwe," Taskin told a reporter on Thursday.

"We get less credit when we win against small teams. We have to listen to a lot of different things. But when we go out to play, we try to give our best irrespective of the opposition."

Bangladesh, with a much stronger bowling lineup compared to the Chevrons, opted to bowl first in the first two matches where the hosts were able to bundle out the visitors cheaply. This did not give the Tigers batters a chance to test themselves out but they were given the opportunity to bat first in the third match and the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side dished out a familiar effort that featured a top-order failure.

The Tigers further boosted their squad as they welcomed Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarker into the side and removed Parvez Hossain Emon and Affif Hossain both of whom were not given an opportunity in the first three matches.

"The main target is the [T20] World Cup. If we can take 5-10 percent improvements to the World Cup, individually and as a team, then we can play well. Our start will be important. Whatever that has been said about Zimbabwe, if we lose a match against them, people will say that we lost to a side like Zimbabwe," Taskin said.