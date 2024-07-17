Bangladeshi celebrities gear up for ‘Ananda Mela’ in Los Angeles

The event, titled "Ananda Mela", stands as the premier gathering for expatriate Bangladeshis in Los Angeles, USA, drawing thousands of Bengalis annually. This vibrant event consistently features performances by an array of Bangladeshi celebrities, who delight the expatriate audience with their captivating performances.

This year's event will take place on July 20 and 21, spanning two days of festivities. US Congressman Judy Chu and Mayor Vargas Michael will be gracing the event as the chief guests.

An impressive roster of Bangladeshi celebrities is set to participate in this year's "Ananda Mela." The lineup includes singers Mila, Protik Haasan, Tama Mirza, Raihan Rafi, and Zayed Khan, as well as vocalists Pulak Adhikari, Laila, Arshina Priya, and Mondera Chakrabarty. Adding to the excitement are DJ Rahat, Lamia Lam, models Nibir Adnan and Neel Hoore Jahan, and dancer Alif. Over the course of the two-day event, they will engage and entertain the expatriate community with their performances. The programme will be hosted by Anila Tanjum.

Muhammad Ali, the founder of the 'Anand Mela' organising committee, has officially announced the lineup of artistes set to perform. He confirmed that many of the stars have already arrived in the United States in preparation for the event.

Muhammad Ali stated, "'Ananda Mela' is the most anticipated event in Los Angeles for the Bengali community. It is entirely non-profit, and the Bengalis here eagerly await it each year, as such large-scale gatherings are rare. The event has become a central hub for Bengalis to come together. This year, as always, we expect a fresh lineup of artistes from Bangladesh. Many have already arrived in the United States, with more on their way. I am confident that this year's event will be as festive as ever."

Moazzem Hossain Chowdhury and President Sharif Hasibul serve as the chairmen of "Ananda Mela." Moazzem Hossain remarked, "This event is not organised for financial gain. Its primary purpose is to bring genuine joy to Bangladeshi expatriates." The aim is to gather thousands of Bangladeshis to enjoy two days of celebration in their unique way. The event will also see the attendance of community leaders, politicians, social workers, and journalists from both electronic and print media. Additionally, notable American politicians, including Congresswoman Judichu and City Mayor Vargas Michael, will be invited to join the festivities this year.

Last year, the event featured a remarkable array of stars. Among the distinguished attendees were Mosharraf Karim, Sazu Khadem, Ziaul Haque Polash, Keya Payel, Robena Reza Jui, Faria Shahreen, Mondera, singer Protik Hasan, and Swapneel Sajib, all hailing from Bangladesh. That year, SI Tutul was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by "Ananda Mela."