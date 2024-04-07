Mustafizur returns to Chennai today

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will Dhaka today to rejoin the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after successfully completing the visa procedures for the USA ahead of the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in June.

Sources close to the pacer informed The Daily Star that he will be leaving Dhaka for India today evening.

Mustafizur had returned to Bangladesh on last Tuesday and was unavailable for CSK's away match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, where they lost by six wickets.

The left-arm pacer was leading the wicket-taker's list in the IPL when he left for Bangladesh with seven wickets in three matches.

In his absence, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has overtaken him with eight wickets in four games while Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals pacer Khaled Ahmed are equaling Mustafizur's wicket tally in four and five matches respectively.

Chennai, who have lost two consecutive games after starting their campaign with back-to-back wins, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders, who are three for three so far in the league, at home tomorrow.

Mustafizur has proven affective at CSK's home ground of MA Chidambaram Stadium in the previous two games of the season and could return to the playing eleven.