'Mustafizur has nothing to learn from IPL'

Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus has defended the board's decision to bring back Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL for the Zimbabwe series, saying Mustafizur has nothing to learn from the IPL.

The BCB director also said the players in IPL – regarded as the best franchise T20 league in the world and where Mustafizur is the only Bangladeshi playing this year – can learn from Mustafizur.

Mustafizur, who is playing for Chennai Super Kings this season, has been in fine form, taking 10 wickets in five matches. The left-arm pacer was originally scheduled to return on May 1, however, in light of CSK's request, BCB extended his India stay by a single day, which means he will get to play in four more matches for CSK.

While there were suggestions from pundits that Mustafizur should be playing in the IPL instead of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at home –beginning on May 3, Yunus was steadfast in board's decision.

"We are letting Mustafizur play till May 1. He's coming back on May 2 and will be available from the following day," Yunus said in Mirpur on Wednesday.

"Mustafizur has nothing to learn from playing in the IPL. Mustafizur's learning process is over. Rather, there are many players in IPL who can learn from him. Bangladesh will not benefit from this," Yunus added.

Yunus, however, explained that there was more to bringing Mustafizur back rather than just the Zimbabwe series.

"Our concern is Mustafizur's fitness. They want to take 100 percent from him. They don't have a headache about his fitness, but we do. The reason we are bringing back Mustafizur is not just to play in the Zimbabwe series, but if he is brought here, we will plan him with the workload. But that plan won't happen if he's in IPL," Yunus explained.