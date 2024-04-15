Fizz extends IPL stint 

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was allowed to extend his ongoing term in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Bangladesh Cricket Board's Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed to The Daily Star on Monday.

The Fizz was scheduled to return to Bangladesh on May 1 ahead of the Tigers' five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe but will now play CSK's match against Punjab Kings on the day and then catch a flight to Dhaka.

"Mustafizur was supposed to return on May 1 but CSK have a match on that day and we have allowed him to play the match and then return," Jalal told The Daily Star.

For Fizz, it means that he will get four more matches to add to his wicket tally which after five matches boasts 10 scalps at an economy rate of 9.15.

CSK play Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 in Lucknow and will host the KL Rahul-led side on April 23. The five-time winners will then take on Punjab at home on April 28 before playing the same opposition away on May 1.

The Fizz will then shift his focus to his national team duties, with the first of the five T20Is against Zimbabwe scheduled to be played on May 3 in Chattogram. The port city will host two more matches on May 5 and 7 before the action moves to Dhaka which will host the final two matches on May 10 and 12 respectively.