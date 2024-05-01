Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Wed May 1, 2024 08:18 PM
Last update on: Wed May 1, 2024 08:32 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Punjab opt to chase in Mustafizur’s last IPL 2024 match

Star Sports Desk
Wed May 1, 2024 08:18 PM Last update on: Wed May 1, 2024 08:32 PM
Mustafizur Rahman ahead of Chennai's match against Punjab at Chepauk on May 01, 2024. Photo: Facebook

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran has won the toss and asked holders Chennai Super Kings to bat first in the high-voltage Indian Premier League clash at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur "Fizz" Rahman makes the cut in CKS's starting eleven, while Sri Lankan quick and death-over specialist Matheesha Pathirana was left out.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This match will be Fizz's last appearance in the ongoing edition as the left-armer is set to return to Bangladesh to play the last two matches of the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at home, starting from May 3.

Read more

Minimalist Mustafizur only watches death overs

Mustafizur, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker so far this season with 14 scalps, will look to bag a few tonight to earn the Purple Cap for the last time for Chennai Super Kings. Also, four wickets on the night would take his IPL season tally to career-best, surpassing the 17-wicket season he enjoyed for Sunrisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut in 2016.

Both Chennai and Punjab will be desperate to win this match as they occupy the fourth and eighth spot after nine matches, respectively, in the 10-team table.   

 

 

 

 

 

Related topic:
Mustafizur RahmanChennai Super KingsIPL 2024Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Markram shines as Hyderabad pip Chennai

3w ago
Mustafizur Rahman

I don’t watch a lot of cricket: Mustafizur

6d ago

All-round Stoinis helps Lucknow beat Mumbai in IPL

19h ago
Mustafizur Rahman

Pathirana in as Fizz returns to Mumbai

2w ago

I watch every match Mustafizur plays in IPL: Shoriful 

1w ago
আকস্মিক বন্যা
|বাংলাদেশ

উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলের জেলাগুলোতে আকস্মিক বন্যার সতর্কতা

আগামী ৪৮ ঘণ্টায় সিলেট, মৌলভীবাজার, সুনামগঞ্জ ও হবিগঞ্জসহ উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলীয় সীমান্তবর্তী জেলাগুলোতে প্রাক-বর্ষার পানি প্রবাহ অতিক্রম করতে পারে।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মিল্টন সমাদ্দার গ্রেপ্তার

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification