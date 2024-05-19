Cricket
Sun May 19, 2024
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 11:31 AM

'We missed Mustafizur': CSK captain rues players' unavailability

Sun May 19, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs on Saturday to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. 

RCB made a huge total of 218 runs in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. In reply, Chennai were able to score 191 runs, falling short of the target, which would have taken them into playoff, by 10 runs.

Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expresses disappointment as well as some regrets regarding injury problems after the loss. At the start of the season, opener Devon Conway was ruled out of the tournament. Matheesha Pathirana also joined the team later but after some matches he again got injured and left the tournament. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was in tremendous form but he had to return to the country in the middle because of the national commitment.

"To sum up the season, pretty happy with seven games out of 14. Injuries, not having Conway as well -- made a lot of difference. Challenges right from the first game. Pathirana got injured, we missed Fizz [Mustafizur] as well. When you have injuries, it is difficult to balance the squad... Couldn't get over the line, but these things can happen. For me, personal milestones don't matter a lot. After all, the ultimate prize is to win. We couldn't get it, so personally I'm slightly disappointed as well," Gaikwad said.

All four playoff teams have been confirmed. Those are: Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

 

