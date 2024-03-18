Mushfiqur re-enacts Mathews’ ‘timed out’ dismissal

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim added further fuel to the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry as he re-enacted Angelo Matthews' timed out dismissal when the Tigers celebrated a 2-1 ODI series win over the Lankans in Chattogram on Monday.

The Tigers clinched the third and final ODI of the three-match series by four wickets which gave the hosts only their second series win in ODIs over the Lankans.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Right before joining in the celebrations, Mushfiqur carried his helmet over to the presentation party after Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was handed over the trophy following the series win. He faced his teammates and sarcastically complained about the strap of his helmet after he let it loose. This was a reference to Angelo Matthews' timed out dismissal in last year's World Cup where Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka. Matthews became the first player in international cricket to be given out in that fashion after he failed to face his first ball within three minutes of the dismissal that brought him to the crease.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam brought the timed out conundrum back to the fore when he celebrated by pointing to his wrist after he dismissed Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando in the first T20I of the recently-concluded three-match series on March 4. The Lankans, however, had the last laugh as they clinched the series 2-1 and celebrated with the trophy, with all the players pointing at their wrists.

Shanto had said after the third T20I that he didn't quite appreciate the manner of the celebration and said that the Lankans ''are yet to move on'' from the incident.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

"There is nothing to handle aggressively when it comes to this. I think they are yet to move on from the timed out dismissal. They should move on and stay in the present since we didn't do anything outside the rules of cricket. I think they are making a fuss of it but we are not worried about it," Shanto told the media during the post-match press conference.