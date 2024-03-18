Mustafizur strikes in first over, SL lose their third

Mustafizur Rahman struck in his first over after returning to the ODI side as Sri Lanka lost their third wicket for 41 runs in 10.2 overs in the series-deciding third ODI in Chattogram today.

Mustafizur, who came into the side in place of the injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib, induced an inside edge off the bat of Sadeera Samarawickrama which was well caught by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sadeera departed for 14 off 15 balls. Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis, who is batting on 21 off 34 balls, has been joined by Charith Asalanka.

Taskin removes both openers

Taskin Ahmed struck in consecutive overs, nicking off Avishka Fernando for four as Sri Lanka lost both their openers inside four overs with 15 runs on the board in the series-deciding third ODI in Chattogram today.

The pacer drew Avishka into a drive, and the right-hander nicked the ball straight into the gloves of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has now joined skipper Kusal Mendis at the middle.

Taskin gets first breakthrough

Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough by trapping last match's centurion Pathum Nissanka LBW for just one in the second over of the Sri Lanka innings in the series-deciding third ODI in Chattogram today.

Taskin hit Nissanka on the front pad with a delivery that moved sharply back into the right-hander and the umpire did not hesitate to signal it out.

Nissanka chose not to review the decision. However, replays showed that the bowl would've actually missed the stumps.

After two overs, Sri Lanka are 3-1 with skipper Kusal Mendis joining opener Avishka Fernando in the middle.

Bangladesh make three changes in series-decider, sent to bowl first

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bowl first in the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The hosts have made three changes in their XI, with Anamul Haque coming in place of Liton Das who was dropped from the squad after consecutive ducks, Mustafizur Rahman replacing the injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain coming in for Taijul Islam.

Sri Lanka made one enforced change, replacing the injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka with spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The series is right now all squared up at 1-1 with the Tigers winning the first match by six wickets and the visitors bouncing back with a three-wicket win in the following match.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara