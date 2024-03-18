Stretchers, a collision and a concussion sub

The Sri Lanka innings ended in utter chaos for Bangladesh with three players falling injured in the last three overs, with Mustafiruz Rahman and substitute fielder Jaker Ali getting stretchered off the field and Soumya Sarkar hurting his neck while fielding and won't be taking part for the rest of the match.

Soumya, who bowled the 48th over of the innings after Mustafizur couldn't finish the over and was carried off the field on a stretcher, hurt his neck while fielding on the boundary in the final over. Soumya won't be able to bat in the Bangladesh chase and the management has named Tanzid Hasan Tamim as his concussion substitute.

Meanwhile, substitute fielder Jaker, who collided with Anamul Haque in the final over while trying to take a catch and was taken off the field on a stretcher, has been taken to the hospital.

Moreover, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough has also left the field, unable to continue due to the excessive heat, and has been replaced by fourth umpire Tanvir Ahmed.