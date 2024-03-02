Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 02:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 02:07 PM

Uncapped Aliss ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s

Comilla Victorians' mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

A finger injury has ruled out mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam from Bangladesh's forthcoming three-match Twenty20 series at home against Sri Lanka, confirmed selector Hannan Sarkar today.

The Comilla Victorians' spinner was supposed to join the national team in Sylhet today ahead of the series after the conclusion of the 10th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) yesterday.

But the uncapped spinner won't be able to join the team owing to the unfortunate injury.

"Yes, he won't be playing. We will pick a replacement in his place," selector Hannan told The Daily Star.

Aliss had earlier earned his maiden call-up to the Bangladesh team on the back of his performance in the BPL, where he surprised the oppositions with his handy variations and claimed nine wickets in eight games.

The series will begin on March 4 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The second and third T20 will be played on March 6 and 9 respectively at the same venue.

push notification