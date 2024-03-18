Shanto praises his bowling unit in series-clinching victory

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto heaped praises on his bowlers following series-clinching four-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

"I think on a wicket like this the bowlers showed a lot of character, especially with the new ball our three fast bowlers bowled really well. In the middle overs [Mehedi Hasan] Miraz and Rishad [Hossain] bowled really well. I am very happy with the bowlers," said Shanto during the post-match presentation.

Rishad hit a blistering 48 off 18 balls after concussion substitute Tanzid Hasan Tamim's 84 off 81 balls helped the Tigers to reach the target of 236 with 9.4 overs to spare.

"The way Tamim started his innings, really happy for him but he should have finished the innings. The way Mushi [Mushfiqur Rahim] batted helped Rishad's innings," said Shanto.

But it was Bangladesh bowlers who set the tone for this crucial victory.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed led the charge for the home side, claiming three wickets for 42 runs while Mustafizur Rahman and Mehedi Hasan Miraz bagged a couple of wickets each.

"Now Test Championship is coming up and we have already won one match against New Zealand before, so this series [win] is definitely important for us," Shanto added.

