Mushfiqur’s exit wish exposes Rajshahi rift

A storm is brewing in Rajshahi cricket.

On August 7, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) tournament committee chairman Akram Khan revealed that star veteran Mushfiqur Rahim had informed selectors of his interest to play for Sylhet Division in both competitions of the upcoming National Cricket League.

The news surprised many, as Mushfiqur, from Bogura, has represented Rajshahi Division throughout his career. Soon after, it emerged that several senior Rajshahi players, including skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, were also unwilling to play for the side this season, citing a unhealthy dressing room environment and the inclusion of an irregular yet influential player in the preliminary 30-man squad.

Their protest centred on Myshukur Rahaman, a 33-year-old batter from Bogura, who has not played for Rajshahi since 2018, representing other divisions such as Sylhet in recent years.

He was also accused of failing to pay Brothers Union players after the last Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) edition, despite signing them under a bizarre 'one-page agreement' -- which stated that they are interested to play alongside Myshukur.

However, four months on, several players are still awaiting full payment.

Players and officials allege that Myshukur used political connections to return to Rajshahi's squad and influenced the inclusion of underperforming players while overlooking standouts from this year's first division league, such as Sujon Hawlader, Emon Ali and Shakir Hossain Shuvro.

Senior players Mizanur Rahman and Sunzamul Islam were accused of supporting him to protect their own places, while an utterly unknown cricketer, Nur A Rayan Shammo -- son of a top political leader in Pabna -- was also included.

"If he [Myshukur] keeps doing this, Rajshahi cricket will be destroyed. Mizanur and Sunzamul knew they'll lose their places soon, so they sheltered Myshukur," a Rajshahi Division cricketer, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star.

"He has pressurised coaches using political ties. Mushfiqur bhai hasn't been happy with the dressing room for the past year or two. The way everything is going, many senior cricketers might not play and juniors might follow."

Typically, divisional squads are formed after discussions between the coaches and captain, but this year's Rajshahi squad was finalised without following that process. Alongside divisional coach Shahonowuz Shahid Shanu, assistant coach Alamgir Kabir and Rajshahi Divisional Sports Association secretary A.T.M. Golam Mahbub, Myshukur signed the primary players' list sent to BCB for approval.

When this reporter contacted Myshukur, he denied all allegations, claiming coaches and Shanto asked for his help in forming the squad.

"For the last six to seven years, I wasn't given a chance to play for Rajshahi Division. This year, they told me to play. We have two divisional coaches, eight district coaches and skipper Shanto, who tried to form a 30-member squad as well as name a few backup cricketers. As I play in the [Dhaka] Premier League, I know cricketers who play in different domestic tournaments," said Myshukur.

"I was told to get involved in the matter, and the team was formed after taking consent from everyone involved in the selection matter. Shanto was absent from the meeting, so I signed on his behalf," he added.

Coach Shahonowuz later confirmed a new 30-man squad had been sent to BCB after backlash, with four changes from the initial list.

"We spoke to Shanto and formed what we thought was a good squad, taking suggestions from Myshukur as he was already practising with some of the cricketers. But Akram Khan didn't approve it, so we made changes and sent a new list. Then me, Alamgir and Shanto formed a new team and sent it to the BCB," Shahonowuz said.

Akram acknowledged the dispute but was optimistic of a resolution as Rajshahi have already sent a new team.

"Initially, the list came from two coaches and a current player. Senior players objected, so we told the coach to send a revised squad after consulting the captain. The players have started training. After the fitness test, selectors will finalise the 15-man squad -- and decide whether Mushfiqur plays for Rajshahi or Sylhet this season."