Bangladesh slip to 10th in ODI rankings

Bangladesh dropped down one spot to No.10 in the ICC ODI rankings as the West Indies replaced them at No.9 following their ODI win over Pakistan on Sunday.

The Caribbean side won the second ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan by five wickets in DL method, improving their rating points to 78, overtaking the Tigers, who have 77 points.

In last July, Bangladesh had climbed up one spot to No.9 after winning the second ODI against Sri Lanka, overtaking West Indies.

But the Shai Hope-led side regained the position after completing their first ODI win over Pakistan since 2019.

After the defeat, Pakistan have also slipped to No.5, while Sri Lanka have climbed to No.4 in the latest ICC update.

Even if West Indies lose the series-deciding third ODI, they are projected to remain above Bangladesh in the ODI rankings.

India, New Zealand and Australia remained the top three sides respectively in the ODI rankings.