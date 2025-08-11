Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:52 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Bangladesh slip to 10th in ODI rankings

Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:52 PM
Star Sports Report
Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:04 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:52 PM
Bangladesh cricket team
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh dropped down one spot to No.10 in the ICC ODI rankings as the West Indies replaced them at No.9 following their ODI win over Pakistan on Sunday.

The Caribbean side won the second ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan by five wickets in DL method, improving their rating points to 78, overtaking the Tigers, who have 77 points.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In last July, Bangladesh had climbed up one spot to No.9 after winning the second ODI against Sri Lanka, overtaking West Indies.

But the Shai Hope-led side regained the position after completing their first ODI win over Pakistan since 2019.

After the defeat, Pakistan have also slipped to No.5, while Sri Lanka have climbed to No.4 in the latest ICC update.

Even if West Indies lose the series-deciding third ODI, they are projected to remain above Bangladesh in the ODI rankings.

India, New Zealand and Australia remained the top three sides respectively in the ODI rankings.

Related topic:
cricketbangladesh cricketODI rankings
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Unprecedented decision’ alters CWAB’s playing field

3w ago

Young Tigers seal YODI series in style

3w ago

Babar takes Pakistan to top of ODI rankings for first time with win over NZ

2y ago

India leapfrog England in WTC standings after Oval thriller

6d ago
bangladesh beats sri lanka in third t20

Tigers' big achievement in Sri Lanka: Key numbers

3w ago
|বাণিজ্য

টানা ৫ বছর ধরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত চিনি কলগুলোর লোকসান ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বেশি

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরে লোকসান ছিল ৫৫৬ কোটি ৩৪ লাখ টাকা। সে তুলনায় গত অর্থবছরে লোকসান কিছুটা কম।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইহুদিদের পবিত্র দেওয়ালে গণহত্যাবিরোধী গ্রাফিতি

২৫ মিনিট আগে