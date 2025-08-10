Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:42 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:03 PM

Nahid shines in fitness test

Photos: Firoz Ahmed

Pacer Nahid Rana stood out during Bangladesh's fitness test at the National Stadium today.

Ahead of the Asia Cup in September, players from the Bangladesh national team pool participated in a fitness test from around 6:30 am to 8:30 am on the Athletics turf of the National Stadium.

After a warm-up session, the cricketers, split into two groups, completed a 1600-meter run without breaks. Among the 11 players in the first group, Nahid finished first, while pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib led the 15 in the second group.

Nahid clocked 5 minutes 31 seconds, surpassing Tanzim's time of 5 minutes 53 seconds.

The players also took part in a 40-meter sprint session.

Although Bangladesh have no Test matches scheduled in the near future, players such as Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ebadot Hossain, and Mahmudul Hasan were also present for the fitness test.

Some cricketers were also seen enjoying a game of football on the ground.

Related topic:
bangladesh cricketFitness testNahid Rana
