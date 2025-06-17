Mushfiqur backs Shanto for double century in Galle

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has backed skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to go on and convert his century into a double, after both reached three figures on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

After a shaky start that saw Bangladesh reduced to 45 for three, Mushfiqur and Shanto steadied the innings with a monumental 247-run partnership — the highest fourth-wicket stand for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka — to guide their side to 292 for three by Stumps.

Shanto, who has been in abysmal form across formats, put a stop to his slide and snapped his ton-less streak of 21 innings with his his sixth Test century, remaining unbeaten on 136, while Mushfiqur, the most capped Test player in Bangladesh history with 97 appearances, registered his 12th century -– sixth against the Lankans – seeing the day off with 105 runs to his name.

"Since Shanto doesn't have a double hundred in Test matches, why not aim for one now?" Mushfiqur told reporters in a press conference after the day's play. "Whether it's 200 or 250 - whatever he can manage - it will be a big plus for us."

"Shanto has been in good form for a pretty long time. He has a good Test record. He is a good batter. It was nothing special. I was really impressed by his control today. He scored a hundred in Kandy some years ago but I thought this was the right approach. It is important to play a chanceless innings when you are mostly in control. It is going to give confidence to the next batters."

Mushfiqur, under the pump after a lean patch spanning 13 innings without a half-century, has fond memories of Galle, having struck a double hundred himself there in 2013. He scored two more double tons since then. He did enjoy a slice of luck –- a tough chance spilt by debutant Tharindu Rathnayake on 25 –- but made it count, navigating a nervy passage in the 90s, before scampering a quick single to reach the milestone.

"I think I got a pretty good wicket every time I have played in Galle. I have seen how some other Tests here had a lot of purchase for spinners. We knew that one of us out of the seven batters had to capitalise on the first two days in Galle. I was telling Shanto that we need to bat the whole day," said Mushfiqur.

"You can't get runs in every game but when you do the right things over and over, hopefully the big score will come someday. When it comes, you have to make sure to make it count. I am not finished yet. I will try to maximise tomorrow."