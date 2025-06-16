Shanto opening would be a wrong move, warns Bashar

Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar has strongly objected to the idea of Najmul Hossain Shanto opening the innings in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, calling it a "wrong move" that could backfire.

There has been growing speculation that Shanto may be asked to take up the opening role in the Galle Test, starting June 17, to create room for the returning Litton Das in the middle order. Litton is set to make his red-ball comeback after missing Bangladesh's last Test assignments since December.

Shanto, however, appears willing to accept the challenge. "I am prepared to bat in any position. We have other top-order batters so we have options," he said before the team's departure.

Despite the presence of two specialist openers in the 16-member squad—Shadman Islam and Anamul Haque Bijoy-- Bijoy is unlikely to start, which could push team management to experiment with Shanto at the top.

Bashar, a former top-order batter himself, believes that would be a mistake.

"It will be a wrong move. Shanto is not an opener and he started as a number four at the beginning of his career," Bashar said.

"Since we had senior players such as Shakib [Al Hasan] or Mushfiqur [Rahim] at number four or five, Shanto was promoted to three. [Batting at] three is okay, but opening is completely different."

Drawing from his own playing days, Bashar added: "I was batting at number three and had to go out to face the second delivery of an innings at times. People do not see the difference but when I batted in the opening slot, I failed. I know Shanto, and if it helps the team, he would open. But it's not right. Ricky Ponting scored loads of runs at number three but never opened."

Statistically, Shanto's best performances have come at number three.

A breakdown of Shanto's Test performance by position:

Opening: 6 innings, 113 runs, avg. 18.83

No. 3: 45 innings, 1462 runs, avg. 33.22

No. 4: 9 innings, 207 runs, avg. 23.00

No. 5: 4 innings, 80 runs

No. 6: 2 innings, 27 runs

The opening conundrum may also depend on availability. If Mehedi Hasan Miraz, suffering from fever, misses the first Test, team combinations could be reshuffled, potentially giving Bijoy a chance to partner Shadman at the top, with Shanto returning to his preferred number three slot.

The second Test will begin on June 25 in Colombo.

