Bangladesh to begin Women’s WC mission on Oct 2: Reports

Bangladesh will begin their campaign in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup against Pakistan in Colombo on October 2 before flying to India for the rest of their league phase campaign, according to cricket website ESPNCricinfo.

The ICC is yet to officially announce the schedule for the tournament but ESPNCricinfo has revealed some of the fixtures of the event, which will kick off on September 30 with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

India are the official hosts of the tournament, however, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to send their team to India for the event in response to the Indian men's team not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy earlier in the year.

All of Pakistan's matches will take place in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. If the Pakistan team can qualify for the semifinal stage of the eight-team tournament, the first semifinal on October 29 will be shifted to Colombo from India's Guwahati. And if Pakistan win the semifinal, the final would be shifted from Bengaluru to Colombo.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Bangladesh will face India on October 26 in Bengaluru.

Defending champions Australia will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Indore on October 1 and then face Pakistan in Colombo on October 8.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match will take place on October 5 in Colombo.

The tournament will be played in round-robin league format, and the top four sides in the points table will qualify for the semifinals.

Out of the eight participating teams – hosts India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka directly qualified for the event. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh earned their ticket to the World Cup through a qualifying tournament.