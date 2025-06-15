In one of the most stirring finales in Test cricket history, South Africa clinched their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title with a five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia at Lord's on Saturday.

The win ended a 27-year wait for a global trophy — their last being the 1998 ICC Knockout Trophy, the precursor to the Champions Trophy.

The triumph sparked an outpouring of emotion and admiration from cricketing greats across generations, including Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who hailed the Proteas' resilience and temperament in a high-pressure final.

"Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram's composure and Bavuma's grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings," Tendulkar wrote. "A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!"

Aiden Markram's match-winning century in the tense fourth innings was the defining act of the match, as South Africa chased down 314 — the second-highest successful chase ever at the hallowed Lord's.

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers was overwhelmed by the moment. "Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match-winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through," he shared. "To experience that drama and victory with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn't have imagined it better."

Markram's 134 and skipper Temba Bavuma's composed 56 anchored the chase, despite relentless Australian pressure.

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara praised South Africa's clarity of purpose. "They have out-skilled and out-wanted the Australians. Tremendously led by Temba Bavuma. A team that shows how powerful purpose, passion and belief are in shaping the path to a trophy."

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs kept it short: "Well done @ProteasMenCSA.. everything went right from the toss already .. enjoy the celebrations."

Yuvraj Singh captured the weight of the moment in his tribute. "The class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait and lifts the ICC World Test Championship Trophy in style! I've always believed there's no greater measure of resilience and character than Test cricket and South Africa rose to the occasion!"

He lauded the standout performances: "#AidenMarkram's century was pure class. @KagisoRabada25, @marcojansen2000 and @NgidiLungi brought relentless intensity and #TembaBavuma led with calm and courage."

On the decisive Day 4, South Africa resumed on 213 for 2 and held their nerve to finish on 282 for 5, sealing one of their greatest Test wins and finally shedding the tag of underachievers on the ICC stage.

Australia, who battled hard to retain the WTC mace, couldn't quite crack South Africa's resolve, as the Proteas struck just three boundaries in the first two hours of the day, but never let go of their grip on the chase.

