Stokes reignites over-rate row after England penalty

Ben Stokes has again criticised over-rate rules after England were docked two World Test Championship points following last week's win against India.

England won a thrilling encounter at Lord's by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

But there was widespread criticism of time-wasting from both sides, which led to several delays in play and slow over-rates.

England were ruled to be the main offenders and the points deduction means they slipped from second to third in the WTC standings for the 2025-2027 cycle.

They were docked a costly 22 points in the previous cycle.

Exasperated England skipper Stokes on Tuesday renewed his call for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change its rules.

"Over rate isn't something I worry about but that's not saying I purposely slow things down," he told reporters on the eve of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

"I do understand the frustration around it but I honestly think there needs to be a real hard look at how it's structured.

"You can't have the same rules in Asia, where spin is bowling 70 percent of the overs, (as) in New Zealand, Australia, England, where it's going to be 70, 80 percent of seam bowled."

Nine teams contest the WTC and each nation plays six other sides -– three home and three away –- over the course of a two-year period.

Teams are ranked by percentage of points won because they play a different number of matches within those six series.

The top two teams compete in the WTC final, with the next three showpiece matches all scheduled to be held in England.

The most recent final took place last month, when South Africa were crowned champions for the first time after defeating holders Australia at Lord's.